BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

DSM stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

