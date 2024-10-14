Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 79.2% in September

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

