BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $18,588,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

