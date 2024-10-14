Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $16.39 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.80. 448,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,147. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

