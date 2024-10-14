Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,324,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 144,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,844. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

