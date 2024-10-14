Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $563,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $170.60. The company had a trading volume of 132,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.