Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,167 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $836,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.94. 85,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

