Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.50 and last traded at $151.86, with a volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.01.

BYDGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

