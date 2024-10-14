Brett (BRETT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

Brett (BRETT) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Brett token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $93.89 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00253283 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.11519422 USD and is up 18.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $91,580,194.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

