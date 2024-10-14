BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of BV stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.59 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BrightView by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 471,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

