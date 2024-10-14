Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 339.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,981 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 126,122 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BMY opened at $52.20 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.