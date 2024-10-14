Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 952.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $181.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $844.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

