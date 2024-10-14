Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $220.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $184.95 and last traded at $182.13. 3,986,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,784,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.48.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.
Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $841.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Nike Stock: Ready to Slingshot Higher as New CEO Takes the Helm
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Stocks Riding the Recovery in Cloud Computing Driven by AI
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Champion Homes: The Focus on Affordability Makes It a Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.