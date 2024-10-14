Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $543.28

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $548.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of ARGX opened at $536.70 on Wednesday. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $554.74. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that argenx will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

