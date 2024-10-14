BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Update

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BV Financial Stock Performance
BVFL remained flat at $15.25 on Friday. 37,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,995. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.
BV Financial Company Profile
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
