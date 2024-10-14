BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Update

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BVFL remained flat at $15.25 on Friday. 37,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,995. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BV Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BV Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 108,015 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

