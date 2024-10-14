C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.59 and last traded at $108.90, with a volume of 48044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

