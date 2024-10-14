CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

