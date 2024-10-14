Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.35. 852,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

