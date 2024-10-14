Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

