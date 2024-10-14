Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -295.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

