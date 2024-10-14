Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.87 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

