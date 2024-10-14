Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys 2,181 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for about 1.9% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $188.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

