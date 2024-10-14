Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of SEACOR Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEACOR Marine

In other SEACOR Marine news, CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 8,617 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $129,427.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,952.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEACOR Marine news, CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $129,427.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,952.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,431 shares of company stock worth $411,684. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 2.5 %

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.21 million. Analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

