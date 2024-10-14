Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,361,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 10,951,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.22. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,042. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$3.14 and a one year high of C$8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.02.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.