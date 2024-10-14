Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

CARA stock remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

