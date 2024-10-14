Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $477.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,032. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $478.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.05 and a 200-day moving average of $411.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

