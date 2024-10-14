Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 11,208 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

