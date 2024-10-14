Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 7,835 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,123,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hershey by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $185.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.48 and its 200-day moving average is $193.52. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.68.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

