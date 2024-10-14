Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 109,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMI opened at $336.07 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $337.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.