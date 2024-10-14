Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

