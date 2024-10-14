Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.50 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

