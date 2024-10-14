Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 261.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.86.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $637.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $640.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

