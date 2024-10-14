Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

