Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
