Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 2,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

