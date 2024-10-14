Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 293 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Booking by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

BKNG opened at $4,284.73 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,328.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,885.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,798.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. B. Riley cut their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,092.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.