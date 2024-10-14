Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 322 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 75,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.90 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

