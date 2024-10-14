Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RNAC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 80,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,394.48. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 80,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176,636.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 93,831 shares of company stock worth $2,010,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNAC opened at $22.16 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

