Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 89.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $864.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $29,846.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,361.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $29,846.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,361.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $231,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

