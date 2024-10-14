CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

