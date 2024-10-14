Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,287 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 504,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,771. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Financial Sector Breakout Signals Strength: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises: 4 Reasons to Get In Now on the Stock
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Chicken or Egg? Does Tyson Have More Upside Than Cal-Maine Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.