Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,287 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 504,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,771. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.