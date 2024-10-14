Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,457 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after buying an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,094.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,812,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 1,730,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,433,160 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

