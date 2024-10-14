CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 75 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 837,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $211.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

