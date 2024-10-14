CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 16.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39,624.7% during the third quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.