CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,410.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,339.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,298.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $811.42 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,472 shares of company stock worth $23,941,840. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

