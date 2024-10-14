CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $529,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $465,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $150.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

