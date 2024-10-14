CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $728,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in DexCom by 189.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,471,000 after purchasing an additional 435,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after buying an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in DexCom by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,221,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $169,380,000 after buying an additional 306,604 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $31,793,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DexCom by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,282,000 after acquiring an additional 268,802 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

