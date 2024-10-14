CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 450 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.9 %

RYAN stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

