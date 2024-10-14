CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 998 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 40,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $167.89 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 246.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

