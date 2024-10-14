China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in September

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

China Gas stock remained flat at $22.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Gas has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

